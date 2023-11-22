The Nuggets are looking to have reserve big man Zeke Nnaji in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the better teams in the NBA to start the 2023-24 season, as expected. They're currently navigating an injury to Jamal Murray but have maintained their position as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Part of the reason is that they're getting key contributions from players who were not part of the rotation last season. One player who has been key for the Nuggets this season is Zeke Nnaji. Nnaji has stepped in as a key backup for Nikola Jokic, but he's dealing with a recent ankle issue. He is still expected to play in the Nuggets matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday as per Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette.

Zeke Nnaji is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game in Orlando with a right ankle sprain.

Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar remain out. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) November 21, 2023

This is the first news of any sort of injury concern for Zeke Nnaji as he's played in all 14 games for the Nuggets so far this season. Coming into the season, Nnaji signed a contract extension for four years worth $32 million. Nnaji had struggled to find consistent minutes in the Nuggets rotation the past three years, but the team had a need for a backup center and he's been given the opportunity.

Nnaji has been playing around 10.9 minutes per game and he's averaging 3.7 points per game and 2.4 rebounds with splits of 52.8 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 64.7 percent shooting from the free throw line. Nnaji is in the mold of current big men that are more versatile and able to space the floor with consistent outside shooting.