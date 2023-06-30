The Denver Nuggets just lost Bruce Brown. This is after the 26-year-old decided to take his talents to the Indiana Pacers on a two-year deal worth a whopping $45 million. This is an undeniably significant blow for the Nuggets and their hopes to defend their title this coming season, but at the same time, it is clear that the front office was prepared for this eventuality. Their contingency plan comes in the form of veteran guard Reggie Jackson.

According to NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jackson has agreed to a two-year extension with the Nuggets for $10.25 million:

Reggie Jackson is returning to the Nuggets on a 2-year, $10.25 million deal, per @ShamsCharania 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jqEH7WcLlA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

Reggie Jackson isn't exactly a one-for-one replacement for Bruce Brown, but the former does bring a lot to the table for the Nuggets. Jackson played just 16 games for Denver last season after signing with the team as a free agent in the middle of the year. The 6-foot-2 combo guard was also limited to just 19.9 minutes per contest, which is the least he's played since his sophomore year with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This could all change in 2023-24. Brown's departure will open up a lot of minutes in the backcourt and head coach Michael Malone could turn to Jackson to see if he can fill the void. Let's not forget that Jackson is just one year removed from averaging 16.8 points per game for the Los Angeles Clippers, making him a potent weapon on offense for the Nuggets. It seems that the 12-year veteran still has a lot of gas left in the tank, and he just needs an opportunity to prove it. He will get that in Denver this coming season.