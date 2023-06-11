Golden State Warriors talisman Draymond Green had some extremely high praise for Aaron Gordon after his massive performance for the Denver Nuggets in their Game 4 victory against the Miami Heat. However, it's not just Gordon and his 27-point outburst that has prompted Draymond's admiration. The former Defensive Player of the Year also had a few things to say about Bruce Brown and how the Nuggets guard has been pivotal for Denver not only in the NBA Finals, but for pretty much their entire campaign.

Speaking on his own podcast, Green described the pivotal role Brown played for the Nuggets. According to the Warriors star, he believes that Brown's level of play has a significant impact on Denver's overall success:

“I told you all I am of the mindset that Bruce Brown is no longer adding to how good you play,” Green said. “Like, ‘Oh, if Bruce Brown plays well, that's a bonus.' No. Bruce Brown have to play well.”

Draymond then turned his attention to Nuggets stud Michael Porter Jr, who for his part, has been quite inconsistent throughout the NBA Finals series. According to Green, he firmly believes that Brown has already surpassed MPJ as Denver's third option on offense:

“Bruce Brown has played well, and he had a great bounce-back game [on Friday night],” Green said. “I am actually of the mindset of Michael Porter Jr. Plays well, if Michael Porter Jr. shoots well, that's your bonus. But Bruce Brown have to play well. He's proven that he's going to play well.

“He's actually proven almost to be the Nuggets third option. Because if you think about it, when Jamal Murray goes out of the game, if Joker is not handling who's handling the ball, who's making the plays out of pick-and-roll? It's actually Bruce Brown. And so Bruce Brown to me has proven to actually be like the third option of the Nuggets.”

The man makes a lot of sense here. Bruce Brown has been quite a pick-up for the Nuggets this season, and he's proven that Denver did not make a mistake in signing him via NBA free agency last summer. The 26-year-old has a player option on his current deal for next season worth $6.8 million, and based on what we've seen from him this year, it's very much possible that he's able to negotiate a bigger payday this offseason — be it with the Nuggets or elsewhere.