Dwight Howard has been making all sorts of headlines of late with his hilarious Taiwan recruitment pitches to a handful of NBA stars that failed to progress in the NBA Playoffs this season. Howard’s latest victim was none other than former Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James, who Dwight believes would send all sorts of shockwaves in the basketball world if he were to take his talents to Asia.

All jokes aside, though, it is clear that Howard is having quite a ball in his time in Taiwan’s Super Basketball League or the SBL. In a recent interview with NBA guru Shams Charania, Howard had nothing but good things to say about the local professional league in the country. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year, however, also admitted that he still dreams of returning to the NBA someday:

“I would love to come back to play in the NBA,” Howard said.

“I do enjoy playing international basketball. Just the experience is one of a kind. It’s a different type (of) grind of being in the NBA. … I would love to finish off my career with an NBA team, hopefully, win an NBA championship.”

Howard’s tone then turned somber as he conceded how he’s already come to terms with the fact that he might no longer be able to achieve his dream:

“But if not, I enjoyed playing basketball for so long, and I’m just thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to travel and play in the NBA. It’s the best life,” he said.

Dwight Howard is turning 38 this year and there’s no denying that he is now just a shadow of his former self. As such, it would not be a complete shock if we don’t see him back in the NBA ever again. He’s had a good run, though.