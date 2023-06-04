The Denver Nuggets made the most of their first-ever game in the NBA Finals, winning Game 1 against the Miami Heat. Nikola Jokic's dominance is not at all up for debate anymore. Guys like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., as well as head coach Michael Malone, are all great in their own ways. But everything starts with the big man in the middle, who runs the show in numerous ways.

Jokic's influence goes beyond the box score — though it is absolutely felt there, too, with his unreal statistical achievements throughout the postseason. Porter said that the Nuggets play to win and have great unity because of Jokic, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. It's shown in the way he plays and carries himself.

“It's about being selfless, playing for each other, wanting others to succeed — all the things this culture is about,” Porter said, via ESPN. “Nikola embodies all of that.”

Porter is known as a pure shooter — someone who fires up shots as soon as he gets a look at the rim. But while that may be his main job, he has to do other, little things to help the Nuggets win. That type of mindset to win no matter the cost starts with Jokic. He may have a bit of flair to his game with his amazing playmaking but above all, his M.O. is to hunt for and make winning plays. This includes rebounding the ball, finding open teammates and taking good shots.

Nikola Jokic's selflessness and elite passing empowers Michael Porter Jr. to move without the ball. It does the same for Murray, Aaron Gordon and the rest of Denver's squad. With every player around him feeling like they have a part to play, Jokic helps them help him, which makes the Nuggets a nearly impossible team to guard. They can score ever which way and have counters for every type of defense.

The strength of the Heat's culture has been discussed frequently over the course of their fantastic playoff run. The Nuggets have shown a level of togetherness and creativity that has been a cut above the rest in the Western Conference. With three more wins, they can establish themselves on the upper echelon of NBA organizations.