The Denver Nuggets are absolutely flourishing at the moment, sitting in first place in the Western Conference with a 33-14 record. While reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is the leading catalyst, guard Jamal Murray is also playing a key part after missing all of the 2021-22 season. And while he is having a solid campaign, the Canadian has yet to crack the top-10 in the latest fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Nonetheless, Murray firmly believes he’s still better than a lot of these names that will either make the All-Star Team or at least come close.

“I know that I’m better than some of the All-Stars that are in there, yeah,” he told The Athletic. “For sure. No question.”

The likes of Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Luka Doncic headline the West backcourt voting right now. But, there are a couple of names in there that Jamal Murray clearly believes he’s a step above. Perhaps the likes of Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook? Their pull comes from being on the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s a fact.

Although Jamal Murray might not be putting up godly numbers, he’s been rather efficient for a player coming off an ACL tear. The former Kentucky star is averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds on 45% shooting from the field and a 38% clip from three-point land. His points are slightly down from 2020-21 before he injured the knee, but the efficiency is very close.

Does he deserve to be All-Star? Questionable. However, he’s an integral piece of the top team in the conference. Playing in Salt Lake City next month would be great. That being said, Murray’s focus is surely on something far more important: Winning a title.