While the Denver Nuggets have seeingly gotten back on track, they have done it without Aaron Gordon. The power forward has been out with a calf strain and remains on the injury report ahead of the Nuggets' Sunday night matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Currently on a nine-game absence, Gordon is officially questionable to return against Dallas but is expected to play. Here's everything we know about Aaron Gordon's injury and his playing status against the Mavericks.

Aaron Gordon injury status vs. Mavericks

The official injury report as of gameday morning lists Gordon as questionable, suggesting a 50-50 chance he will end his layoff. However, he has been questionable for the past few games and is expected to make his return against the Mavericks, per Chris Haynes.

Due to his lengthy layoff, Gordon could have a minute restriction upon his return. Players dealing with lower-leg injuries tend to get eased back into action.

Gordon is not the only key player for Denver on the injury report. Nikola Jokic is probable due to his recent illness, but Jamal Murray is also questionable due to a lingering left knee issue. Both played in the team's most recent game, a 124-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets, though Murray was limited to just 16 minutes.

In the nine games since Gordon's injury, the Nuggets have gone 6-3 without him. Russell Westbrook has been the biggest beneficiary of his absence and has thrived in the starting lineup. Since Gordon's injury, Westbrook has averaged 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He has two triple-doubles in that time but is likely to revert back to the bench if Gordon is activated.

With Westbrook in the starting lineup, Michael Porter Jr. has shifted to power forward, and Christian Braun has slotted down to small forward. Both have thrived in Gordon's absence, particularly Braun, who gets most of his points in the paint.

Gordon hurt his calf on Christmas Day 2024. Since then, the Nuggets have also dealt with injuries to Jokic and Murray, leaving them significantly shorthanded for certain games. It would be wise to keep an eye out for further updates, but for now, consider Gordon more probable than questionable.