After the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets for their second straight win, they look for their third as they face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. As the Nuggets will face the Mavericks without Kyrie Irving, they have some issues of their own as stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are on the injury report.

Jokic had been out for two games before his return in the aforementioned win over the Nets where he came back in impressive fashion, finishing with 35 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. In a sigh of relief for Denver fans, Jokic is “probable” with an illness, but the same can't be said for his partner in crime.

Nuggets hope to have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray healthy for Mavericks

Murray would leave the Brooklyn game before halftime and wouldn't return as he finished with seven points and three assists in 16 minutes. He is listed as “questionable” for the Mavericks contest as he had left knee inflammation, an issue that was “just acting up” as said by Nuggets head coach Michael Malone according to DenverSports.com.

“It was just acting up,” Malone said. “Hopefully this is not anything sinister and we can get him back for Dallas.”

If Murray were to miss the game, the ball could be more in the hands of Nuggets star Russell Westbrook as in the outing against the Nets, he had a triple-double of his own with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Malone would speak about the team obtaining the win despite losing a 22-point lead in the second half that was cut down due to a 16-3 run.

“The main takeaway is that we won, that’s the most important thing,” Malone said. “I thought we got better as the night went along. They cut the lead to six and then we made subs and went on a run… Nikola’s first game back he was outstanding and what Russ did was incredible. Two triple-doubles is crazy, you’re watching history.”

At any rate, the Nuggets are 22-15 which puts them fourth in the Western Conference.