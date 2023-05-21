Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jamal Murray is punishing the Los Angeles Lakers with historic numbers, and it doesn’t look like the Denver Nuggets star is slowing down any time soon.

In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Murray made life difficult for the Lakers once again. The Purple and Gold just had no answer for him, with the Nuggets star exploding for 30 points in the first half to keep his team ahead at halftime 58-55.

With his monstrous performance early in the contest, he also made history in the process. To recall, he scored 23 points in the fourth quarter of Game 2, allowing Denver to take the 2-0 lead. His 53 points in those three quarters combined is actually the most points scored in a three-quarter stretch since 1998, according to NBA History.

The record didn’t stop there for Jamal Murray. He also joined the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Allen Iverson and Devin Booker as the only players in league history to have at least 30-point halves in the postseason. Mitchell has done it four times., while Booker and Iverson have three each.

Despite the fact that Murray has yet to become an All-Star, he is certainly proving in the postseason that he is one of the best big-stage players in the NBA. While all the attention has been on Nikola Jokic and how sensational he has been for Denver, it’s hard to deny that Murray has just been as important as the Serbian for the Nuggets in the 2023 playoffs.

If Murray can keep scoring like he’s been doing, it’s hard to see any team beating him and Denver.