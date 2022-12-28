The Denver Nuggets are back in action Wednesday for the second night in a row against the Sacramento Kings after beating them on Tuesday. But, Nikola Jokic could be shorthanded here. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are both listed as questionable, per the NBA’s official injury report.

Murray played Tuesday and had quite the evening, erupting for 25 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in 37 minutes of action. Since he did miss all of last season because of an ACL tear, the Nuggets are playing it safe with him. Playing a back-to-back would go against that thought, therefore it’s understandable why he might not take the floor. In 28 appearances in 2022-23, the Canadian is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

As for Gordon, he’s dealing with a shoulder injury and didn’t play last night. The big man was brilliant on Christmas against the Phoenix Suns though, scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 boards, including arguably the dunk of the year over Landry Shamet in overtime:

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Nuggets Kings prediction

NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022

Chris Spiering ·

Nuggets Kings prediction

NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 12/27/2022

Griffin Conant ·

Landry Shamet, Phoenix Suns

Landry Shamet’s eye-opening take after getting posterized by Aaron Gordon

Colin Gallant ·

Gordon is playing a lot better for Denver this season, posting 17.5 points, 6.7 boards, and 2.1 dimes per night while shooting 39% from long range. He’s definitely an important piece of the supporting cast around The Joker.

If both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon don’t play here, expect more minutes for the likes of Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji, and Bruce Brown. The Nuggets have won five in a row and sit in first place in the West with a stellar 22-11 record. After this game, they welcome the Miami Heat to town on Friday.