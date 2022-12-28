By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Denver Nuggets are back in action Wednesday for the second night in a row against the Sacramento Kings after beating them on Tuesday. But, Nikola Jokic could be shorthanded here. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are both listed as questionable, per the NBA’s official injury report.

Murray played Tuesday and had quite the evening, erupting for 25 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in 37 minutes of action. Since he did miss all of last season because of an ACL tear, the Nuggets are playing it safe with him. Playing a back-to-back would go against that thought, therefore it’s understandable why he might not take the floor. In 28 appearances in 2022-23, the Canadian is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

As for Gordon, he’s dealing with a shoulder injury and didn’t play last night. The big man was brilliant on Christmas against the Phoenix Suns though, scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 boards, including arguably the dunk of the year over Landry Shamet in overtime:

i will not rest until y’all give aaron gordon the dunk contest trophy he should’ve won in 2016 pic.twitter.com/r1EiDuhnwG — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 26, 2022

Gordon is playing a lot better for Denver this season, posting 17.5 points, 6.7 boards, and 2.1 dimes per night while shooting 39% from long range. He’s definitely an important piece of the supporting cast around The Joker.

If both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon don’t play here, expect more minutes for the likes of Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji, and Bruce Brown. The Nuggets have won five in a row and sit in first place in the West with a stellar 22-11 record. After this game, they welcome the Miami Heat to town on Friday.