The world is all right again for Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets as they have retaken the series lead in the 2023 NBA Finals by defeating the Miami Heat in enemy territory Wednesday night, 109-94. Unsurprisingly, Murray was a major factor in Denver's win.

Murray played so well, Magic Johnson had to make room for him in an exclusive NBA Finals stat club. Jamal Murray finished the game leading all scorers with 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field, while not forgetting about his teammates, as he dished out 10 assists — tied with Nikola Jokic for the most in the contest. And with those 10 dimes, Murray has just become the first player since Magic Johnson in the 1991 league championship series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls to have at least 10 assists in three games in a row in the NBA Finals, per Sportsnet Stats.

Jamal Murray helped establish the tone in favor of Denver early in Game 3, as he shot well right out of the gate. Together with Jokic, Murray sliced and diced Miami's defense which allowed the Nuggets to shoot 51.2 percent from the field and convert 41 buckets on 28 assists. Denver went just 5-for-18 from behind the arc, but it hit 22 of 27 attempts from the foul line.

With Jamal Murray playing so well, the Nuggets must be smelling the Larry O'Brien Trophy already even if they are still two wins away from the title.

The Nuggets will look to get to a 3-1 series lead and push the Heat to the edge when the two teams meet again in Game 4 on Friday.