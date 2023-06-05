The Denver Nuggets may have held the lead through three-quarters of play Sunday night, but the late-game surge by the Miami Heat in the final period proved too much for Nikola Jokic and company to handle. Erik Spoelstra's squad clawed their way back from numerous double-digit deficits to pull off a much-needed 111-108 win in Game 2 to even up the series at one game apiece. However, the Nuggets were a Jamal Murray rim-bounced three-point attempt away from sending the contest into overtime.

Despite having a timeout at the ready, the Nuggets opted to let the game clock run out. Murray believes it was the right call.

When asked during his post-game media session what he felt about the look he had and whether he thought Michael Malone's avoidance of drawing up a play was the correct move, the point guard provided a blunt statement in response to the questioning reporter.

“I think you guys see me hit that shout enough. It was a good look, just didn't go down,” Jamal Murray said.

Jamal Murray has been absolutely electric throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as he's been averaging a whopping 27.0 points, 6.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals a game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.1% from deep.

Despite the loss, Game 2 of the NBA Finals proved to be more of the same level of effectiveness for the 26-year-old. Logging just shy of 39 minutes played, Murray went on to post 18 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

The Nuggets will look to return the favor to Miami by attempting to swipe away a victory on the road in either Game 3 or 4 to have homecourt advantage tilt back in their favor.