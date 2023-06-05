The Denver Nuggets may have held the lead through three-quarters of play Sunday night, but the late-game surge by the Miami Heat in the final period proved too much for Nikola Jokic and company to handle. Erik Spoelstra's squad clawed their way back from numerous double-digit deficits to pull off a much-needed 111-108 win in Game 2 to even up the series at one game apiece. However, the Nuggets were a Jamal Murray rim-bounced three-point attempt away from sending the contest into overtime.

Despite having a timeout at the ready, the Nuggets opted to let the game clock run out. Murray believes it was the right call.

When asked during his post-game media session what he felt about the look he had and whether he thought Michael Malone's avoidance of drawing up a play was the correct move, the point guard provided a blunt statement in response to the questioning reporter.

“I think you guys see me hit that shout enough. It was a good look, just didn't go down,” Jamal Murray said.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Jamal Murray has been absolutely electric throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as he's been averaging a whopping 27.0 points, 6.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals a game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.1% from deep.

Despite the loss, Game 2 of the NBA Finals proved to be more of the same level of effectiveness for the 26-year-old. Logging just shy of 39 minutes played, Murray went on to post 18 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

The Nuggets will look to return the favor to Miami by attempting to swipe away a victory on the road in either Game 3 or 4 to have homecourt advantage tilt back in their favor.