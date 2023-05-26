Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray used an interesting example for Denver’s strong defense. Murray compared the Nuggets’ defensive approach to that of a hockey team, per NBA on Twitter.

“On the defensive end… I think… I was watching a hockey game yesterday,” Murray said. “They said one team is playing, it was the green team and the white team couldn’t tell you, they said one team was playing with a certain intent. A certain intensity, meaning whether they turn it over or not, whether they missed a shot or not they play with a certain aggression and awareness. And the other team was just kind of going through the motions. You could visibly see it.”

Murray then explained how that is similar to the Nuggets’ defensive effort.

“I think our defense has been being played with intent,” Murray continued. “I think we’ve all been on a string, when we’ve needed a stop we all lock in even if we don’t get it, we lock in and try and get it. Possession by possession I think that’s crucial at this stage.”

Denver features a strong offense without question. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic lead the charge, while the Nuggets have many other key role players. Their defense, though, has been important throughout the season. It’s a unit that makes opponents work hard for every basket. Regardless of whether the Nuggets play the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, defense will continue to play a pivotal role in their success.