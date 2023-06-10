Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is on fire in the NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat can't find a way to cool him down.

While Murray struggled offensively for the Nuggets early in Game 4 and had only six points in the first half, he found other ways to impact the team. He took on the playmaker role and dished out four assists in the same span to keep Denver ahead. Then in the second half, the Blue Arrow finally dug out of his offensive rut en route to a total of 22 points in the contest that saw them take the 108-95 win.

Even better, Murray kept dishing for his teammates, ending the night with 12 assists all while recording zero turnover.

In the process, the Nuggets guard made plenty of history. Not only did he become the first player ever to have at least 10 assists in his first four NBA Finals games, but he also recorded the third-most assists in the Finals without a turnover. Only Robert Reid (17) and Magic Johnson (13) had more since the stat was tracked in 1977-78, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Jamal Murray definitely played a big role in the win, and we can't blame Paul Pierce for declaring that the 26-year-old is the best point guard in the NBA today. At least on Friday night, he was really that kind of floor general for the Nuggets.

If Murray can keep that level of play in Game 5, it's easy to see Denver taking care of business at home and lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.