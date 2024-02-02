The Nuggets may be without their two best players on Friday.

Currently 33-16 on the season, the Denver Nuggets are once again one of the top teams in the Western Conference. However, they enter Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after losing 105-100 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A tough loss without superstar big man Nikola Jokic, who missed this game due to back soreness, the defending NBA champions may have to go up against a 15-win Blazers team that has won three of their last five games without Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Both Jokic and Murray are listed on the Nuggets' injury report for Friday's game. Whereas the Serbian big man once again finds himself listed as questionable due to his lower back pain, Denver's star guard is listed as probable with a left knee contusion.

In the loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night, Murray recorded 16 points and four assists in 39 total minutes. These 16 points were his second-lowest scoring output in the month of January.

Although Jokic is not one to miss games due to minor injuries and bruises, the Nuggets are being cautious with their two-time MVP. The only thing that matters to this organization is having their stars healthy and available for the playoffs, hence the reasoning behind getting the big man some extra rest. Denver is about to start a two-game homestand against Portland, so it is reasonable to believe that Jokic and Murray will both be available in at least one of these games.

Jokic has played in a total of 47 games this season, averaging 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor. With Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid expected to cross the minimum games missed threshold for this season's awards, Jokic is now the clear front-runner to win his third MVP since the start of the 2021-22 season. Only missing two games so far this season, Jokic is by no means in danger of being in a similar position to Embiid.

The Nuggets will provide further updates on the status of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray prior to Friday night's game against the Trail Blazers.