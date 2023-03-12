A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Denver Nuggets came out on the losing end of a tightly-contested battle on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, 122-120. To make matters worse, the Nuggets also lost star guard Jamal Murray in the loss, with the 26-year-old being forced to exit in the fourth quarter due to a concerning knee injury.

The official diagnosis of Murray’s injury is a sore left knee, which on the onset, does not sound very bad for Denver. However, the fact that Murray was unable to return in a close game could be a cause for concern for Nuggets fans. Then again, Denver is sitting comfortably atop the West with a five-game cushion between themselves and the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, so it’s also possible that the team erred on the side of caution with Murray on Sunday.

Jamal Murray finished the game with 16 points to go along with three rebounds, and an assist in 28 minutes of action. The 6-foot-4 guard did not have the most efficient of nights from the field, going 5-of-19 from the floor and 5-of-12 from distance. It’s possible that the sore knee may have played a role in Murray’s off night.

At this point, it remains unclear if Murray will end up missing time because of his latest injury. The Nuggets have a game coming up on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, which will mark the beginning of a five-game Eastern Conference road trip for Denver. The team should provide further updates on Murray by Monday, and we will be sure to pass them along as they come.