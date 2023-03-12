Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Denver Nuggets are on upset alert, according to Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce. In a conversation with former teammate Kevin Garnett, Pierce explained that the Nuggets are the most likely of the top-three seeds in the Western Conference to lose their first-round playoff series.

“I think Denver is the most likely out of the top 3 seeds to get popped in the first round,” Paul Pierce said on “Ticket & The Truth.” “If the Denver Nuggets see the Lakers, if they see Golden State, they gon’ get popped in the first round.”

Pierce seems to believe that the Nuggets will be upset by a team with championship experience. As the likely No. 1 seed in the West, Denver is headed for a postseason matchup with a team that makes the play-in tournament.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the No. 9 seed with 15 games left in the regular season. If the Lakers maintain their spot in the standings and reach the playoffs, Los Angeles will almost certainly take on Denver in the first round.

The Golden State Warriors are the No. 6 seed and only one game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first play-in tournament spot. If Golden State stumbles even a little bit, the defending champions could potentially take on the Nuggets in the conference quarterfinals.

The Warriors ousted the Nuggets in five games in their 2022 first-round series on the way toward winning the title. Three years ago, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers past the Nuggets in five games in the Western Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokic could be headed for his third straight NBA MVP award. The Nuggets star has been the league’s best regular-season player since the start of the 2020-2021 campaign. Jokic’s individual success during that time has only translated into one playoff series victory.

The Nuggets are the No. 1 seed and cruising toward home-court advantage throughout the West playoffs. Denver has a 5.5-game lead on the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies in the standings.

The Kings and Grizzlies are likely to finish second and third in the West in some order. They are both 3.5 games ahead of the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns.