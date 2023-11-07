Michael Malone admits Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray could miss more than just two games after his hamstring injury.

Basing off on Michael Malone's latest update, Denver Nuggets fans might have to wait for some time to see Jamal Murray back in action.

Murray has been ruled out of the Nuggets' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday due to a right hamstring strain. Denver hasn't provided a definite recovery timeline for their star guard, but Malone did emphasize that the issue is not something that Murray can get back from after just one or two games.

Malone explained that Murray's injury recovery will “be longer than we like.” The Nuggets coach also noted that they are taking the cautious approach since they “need to have big picture in mind,” per team reporter Katy Winge.

It is certainly a concerning update on Jamal Murray, but it's definitely the right move for the Nuggets. As what NBA fans have seen in 2022-23, Murray is a crucial part of Denver and a big reason why they won the championship. They need him to be at his best in the playoffs, and if that means missing a number of games in the regular season to ensure he won't worsen his injury, then so be it.

Of course hopes are high that Murray will be able to recover sooner rather than later. A long-term injury is always concerning, and there's always the challenge of getting back to game shape after recovering from a health setback.

For now, though, fans will just have to be patient and wait for more updates on Murray's condition.