The Denver Nuggets are about to embark on a tough East Coast road trip as they look to hold on to their status as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings. The road trip begins on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors and culminates next Wednesday, March 22 against the Washington Wizards with games against the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets in between. What may be worrisome for the Nuggets and their fans is it’s unclear whether or not they will have the services of star guard Jamal Murray during this trip. Jamal Murray suffered an injury to his knee in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets home loss against the Nets on Sunday and was unable to return. On Monday he was appeared on the Nuggets injury report as questionable for the Raptors game as per Mike Singer of The Denver Post.

Jamal Murray's questionable due to left knee/ injury management for tomorrow vs. Toronto. Reggie Jackson's probable with a left oblique contusion. — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 13, 2023

Although Murray was not selected to the All-Star team, he has been having an All-Star caliber season. Through the weekend, Murray has been averaging 20.1 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, a career-high 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 45 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Jamal Murray has had a tremendous bounce back after injury kept him out all of last season.

Murray being listed on the Nuggets injury report should cause a little concern for fans and it’s something to monitor as the team heads into this trip. The Nuggets are currently 46-22 and in first place in the West. They are four and a half games ahead of the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies.