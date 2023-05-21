Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Denver Nuggets may be up 3-0 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, but Jamal Murray knows very well that no lead is safe in the NBA.

With that said, the Nuggets star made sure to remind his team that they cannot be complacent despite the fact that they have a rather comfortable lead that no team has ever came back from in playoffs history.

Speaking to reporters after Denver’s 119-108 win in Game 3 over the Lakers, Murray also warned his teammates that the Purple and Gold are going to come out stronger and more intense come Game 4. They cannot expect LA to hand the series to them, and they shouldn’t.

“You need 16 wins to win a championship and we got five more to go… [Lakers] are gonna do everything in their power to come back and fight. … We know what’s coming and we just got to stay locked-in,” Murray said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Jamal Murray and the Nuggets themselves are not new to erasing massive deficits. Back in the 2020 playoffs, they made history after coming back from not just one but two 3-1 series deficits on the way to the West Finals where they faced the Lakers. That being said, they should know better not to underestimate a wounded beast fighting for its survival.

As mentioned, no team has ever came back from a 3-0 hole, with the record at 0-149. So, the Nuggets have a really good chance to secure a ticket to the NBA Finals. But until they get win number four against LA, they need to keep the metal to the gas pedal.