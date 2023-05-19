A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers did a commendable job of holding down Nikola Jokic in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. Jokic put up just 23 points on 11-of-24 shooting, to go along with 17 rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals in 42 minutes of action. It was still a stat-stuffing performance from the former back-to-back MVP, but I guess the Lakers can take consolation in the fact that he didn’t score 34 points as he did in Game 1.

Most importantly, though, the Nuggets managed to secure a 108-103 home victory in Game 2, thereby establishing a commanding 2-0 series lead over LeBron James and Co. After the game, Jokic was asked to talk about the lack of respect the Nuggets receive not only in this series but throughout the NBA Playoffs. The Denver superstar got brutally honest with his response:

“Since we made the playoffs it’s like that, so it’s nothing new for us,” Jokic said. “To be honest, I like it. We don’t care. Whatever. … It’s normal for us. I don’t, to be honest with you, pay attention.”

As Jokic said, the Nuggets have now learned to thrive under the pressure, or perhaps, the apparent lack thereof. They’ve done it throughout the postseason, and they’re up to the same antics again in the West Finals against LeBron and the Lakers. In spite of all the doubt they continue to face, the Nuggets are now just two wins away from their first-ever West championship as well as their first trip to the NBA Finals in franchise history.