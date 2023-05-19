Countless kids rehearse playing in a high-profile playoff game, but for Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray, those clutch fantasies have actually come to fruition in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The fourth quarter was again his domain, as a 23-point eruption propelled his team to a Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Murray’s fearless showing was not only necessary to avoid a critical home loss, but it also strengthened his grip on a truly remarkable record. He has scored 20 points or more four times this postseason, two above Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson for most all-time. Murray credited all of that visualization as a child for preparing him for crunch time.

“When I was little, I used to count down the seconds off the shot clock and make the shot, and talk like Marv Albert,” he said postgame, per NBA on Twitter. “You see your fam in the crowd, you see your little brother, you see Mike Breen there, all these little reminders. They all make that moment a little more special.”



"You see your fam in the crowd, you see your little brother, you see Mike Breen there…" Jamal Murray talks about his remarkable 4th quarter and his propensity to shine in big moments.#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/M4jt70IWnb — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2023

That answer will resonate with several other players, but it will also tug at the heart strings of Nuggets fans. They know how much this postseason has meant to the 26-year-old after missing 18 months with a torn ACL. The childhood nostalgia carries extra weight in his comeback season.

Jamal Murray appeared to be on his way to superstar status in the 2020 COVID playoffs in Orlando. That peak has been referred to as “Bubble Murray,” but the Canadian native has attributed this reintroduction to just being healthy. Denver has sorely missed having another player who can take over games.

This is a game, and thereby a series the Nuggets probably lose if Murray is still sidelined. Instead, they have a 2-0 lead and a legitimate chance at an NBA Championship.