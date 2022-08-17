Jamal Murray’s latest return declaration will have Nuggets fans hyped

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2020-21 season after tearing his ACL. But, the comeback is officially going to start.

While Down Under in Australia, Murray told the media that he plans to return to the court in preseason action for the Nuggets, paving the way for him to be ready for the 2022-23 campaign.

Via Katy Winge:

Jamal Murray told media in Australia that he plans to make his comeback during the preseason. Thanks for this info, @rpjward! https://t.co/PlRCXie2CT — Katy Winge (@katywinge) August 17, 2022

This is very good news for Nuggets fans. Of course, they managed to sneak into the playoffs a few months ago despite being without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr, much in part to the play of Nikola Jokic, who won a second consecutive MVP, just beating out Joel Embiid.

The Joker truly carried Denver but it wasn’t enough to get past the Warriors in the first round of the postseason. Nevertheless, there is serious optimism the Nuggets could be a contender again with Murray and MPJ returning, their other two best players.

An ACL injury is always a scary one to recover from, but the Canadian is clearly doing well and ready to do damage in the league again. The Nuggets finished with a 48-34 record this past season, securing the sixth seed in the West. With Murray and Porter Jr alongside Jokic wreaking havoc, Michael Milone’s squad truly has the potential to be a top-four team in the conference.

In 48 games before the injury in 2020-21, Murray averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists, and four rebounds while shooting 40% from downtown. If he can return to that previous form, it’s going to be scary hours in the Mile High City.