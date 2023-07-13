To say this was a magical season for Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray would be an understatement. After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season as he recovered from an ACL injury, Murray returned with a vengeance having one of his best individual seasons while helping lead the Nuggets to the NBA championship. He's cemented himself as one of the best players in the league and now he has more accolades to add to his resume. During the ESPYs on Wednesday, Jamal Murray was awarded the Best Comeback Athlete Award. A fitting end to the year for a player who showed no signs of any lingering effects from his ACL injury.

NBA champion Jamal Murray wins the Best Comeback Athlete award at the ESPYS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Yfyb15PYUI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

Jamal Murray may have won the ESPYs award for Best Comeback Athlete, but at the awards show he did acknowledge another worthy recipient. Murray broke out a little humor when acknowledging MMA fighter Jon Jones who made a return to the ring after taking the last three years off.

"I was actually there to watch you witness a comeback 3 years off. So we can share this together, just don't choke me out." Jamal Murray to MMA fighter Jon Jones after winning the Best Comeback Athlete at the ESPYS 😂 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/lkjULBq2ge https://t.co/3NVG23FD4i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

Nevertheless, Murray was an extremely deserving recipient. This past season, he averaged 20.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In the playoffs he elevated his game to 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Nuggets will look to defend their title next season and Murray will surely be a big part of that.