A poor showing from the Nuggets.

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets were on the winning end of a blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, beating them 142-105. The following night on Friday, the Nuggets found themselves on the losing end of a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing 119-93. The loss to the Thunder also snapped the Nuggets' six-game win streak.

This 26-point loss was the Nuggets' worst home loss since 2019 against the Golden State Warriors.

Against the Thunder, the Nuggets had a serious problem keeping possession of the ball. They turned the ball over a whopping 17 times, which resulted in 25 points for the Thunder.

Nikola Jokic finished with a respectable but relatively tame stat line than we are used to seeing from him. He finished the night with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Jokic isn't one for thought-provoking press conference answers, but he did make a point to compliment the Thunder's defensive effort.

“They’re playing aggressive defense. They’re playing energetic defense,” Jokic said via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. “They’re using their hands on the gaps and the passing lanes. They’re coached really well. It was just one of those nights when nothing worked for us.”

“We're a great team, and normally, we figure it out, you know what I'm saying?” said Jamal Murray. “I just felt like we beat ourselves tonight, and then on top of that, they beat us as well.”

After a hot outing Thursday night, Murray cooled off against the Thunder, going only 4-for-15 from the field. OKC's Lugentz Dort played pretty good defense against the Nuggets guard, but Murray emphasized that there are counters to every defensive scheme.

“The thing is, I’m like water, you know what I’m saying? You just gotta flow with that. If they shrink, something’s open,” said Murray. “If Lu Dort doesn’t want to switch on something, then somebody else is open. There’s counters to everything. You can’t just be like, ‘They’re doing this, and we’re never going to be able to get to whatever the hell we want to do. You gotta be able to adjust and use whatever they do against them.”