David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The NBA Finals are set to tip-off on Thursday and the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are ready to compete for a championship. The Heat just finished off a grueling seven game series against the Boston Celtics while the Nuggets have had a long layoff due to sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Many casual fans might not like this matchup as opposed to a potential Lakers/Celtics Finals, but those who enjoy pure basketball will love this matchup. Nuggets star Jamal Murray gave his thoughts on why this NBA Finals matchup against Jimmy Butler and the Heat will be unique via ClutchPoints’ own Tomer Azarly.

“I think these last two teams remaining have the most chemistry within each other… Drafted or not, they can all play and play really well.” Jamal Murray on the Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/ToKIn1L6ZH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 1, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think these last two teams remaining have the most chemistry within each other,” Murray said. “Drafted or not they can all play and they play really well. The handoffs that they do, put is in a lot of actions, the ball is hopping, they’re unselfish looking for shots, looking for the best shots, they use the whole shot clock. I think they’re a very well-rounded team that trust each other. They’ve trusted each other a lot throughout the season and I think that’s what sets them apart from other teams in the East that they’ve faced.”

Both the Nuggets and Heat play unselfish, team basketball and for the basketball purist, this should be an amazing series to watch. Jamal Murray and Jimmy Butler are both stars in this league and it’s a given that Butler will probably be tasked at times during this series on the defensive end to try and slow down Murray.