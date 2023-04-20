Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Jamal Murray took charge in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, dropping 40 points for the Denver Nuggets in front of a dynamic home crowd. As the Nuggets head to Minnesota with a 2-0 lead, they can take solace in the fact that Murray has rounded into playoff form. If Murray plays in the 2023 NBA Playoffs like he has throughout his postseason career, the Nuggets will be in good shape.

Jamal Murray levels up in the playoffs like no other 📈🏔️ (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/mpHkwnTDwG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 20, 2023

Murray has by no means been a slouch in the regular season, but he becomes a different beast in the NBA Playoffs. A career scoring mark of 16.9 points per game on 45% shooting leaps to 24.7 points per game on 47% shooting once the postseason arrives. In the infamous bubble postseason, Murray posted incredible numbers to put himself in the national spotlight. However, it looks like his playoff prowess is not limited to the bubble.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Murray’s aforementioned 40 points came on 13/22 shooting from the field, including 6/10 from behind the 3-point line. 40 points on a split of 59.1%-60% is a stat line the Nuggets will take every time from their star guard.

Murray posted these numbers amidst NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokic having 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. Two performances like these can essentially guarantee a win every time, especially against a team that has looked as lost as the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will take place Friday in Minnesota at the Target Center. Jamal Murray will look to keep the playoff momentum going, and postseason precedent indicates he’ll do just that.