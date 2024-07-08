NBA free agency has been full of trades and big contract extensions. One player who has been hoping to sign a new deal is Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray. Reports surfaced that Murray was going to attempt to sign a $209 million extension.

However, there are some snags in those negotiations, per a report from Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports.

‘The Nuggets and Jamal Murray have not yet agreed to a contract extension. Negotiations are still ongoing, and there’s a possibility that this becomes a bigger story than anticipated after Shams declared an expected deal on draft night. It’s very possible that this gets done over the next few days, but from everything that I’ve heard, both sides are protecting themselves in negotiations, and a straight up, plain max extension offer without any stipulations has not been offered by the team.'

At the end of June, reports swirled that Murray and the Nuggets were working towards a four-year deal worth $209 million, but as of now, that has not happened with the Nuggets star. Murray has been a huge part of the Nuggets' success since entering the NBA in 2016. This past season he averaged 21.2 PPG with 6.5 assists as the starting point guard, so keeping him paired with Nikola Jokic for the future is important.

Nuggets' extension with Jamal Murray should happen at some point

Jamal Murray was the 17th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky and has been nothing but a star since coming to the league. So, the Nuggets want to make sure they can agree to keep him in town.

While nothing has happened yet, other reports state that the expectation is a deal will get done, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

‘On Jamal Murray’s upcoming extension: I expect Murray to sign a new max contract with the Nuggets once the Olympics are over in mid-August. Murray’s playing for Team Canada in Paris.'

Murray is gearing up to play for Team Canada in the upcoming Summer Olympics, so that could be a reason for the pause in negotiations. The Nuggets lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic but brought in Dario Saric and have been rumored to have some interest in acquiring Russell Westbrook. Other than that, there haven't been major changes for the Nuggets roster this offseason, which isn't a bad thing since they finished as the #2 seed in the Western Conference.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to end on August 11, and that could be the timeframe for a deal getting done between Murray and the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals in a thrilling seven-game series, so they are hoping they can piece together another NBA title run in the next few years. In order to do so, they will need Jamal Murray to be a big part of that, especially with losing some other players. Only time will tell if the two sides can work out the extension.