Nikola Jokic had one of his weaker shooting performances of the season in a Nuggets loss to the Clippers, but Jamal Murray had his back.

The Denver Nuggets had a 15-point lead in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. But that lead ultimately dissipated, and the Clippers came storming back for a 111-102 win over the defending champion Nuggets.

This loss was also significant, as it was the Nuggets' first loss to the Clippers since January 11, 2022.

Another reason why this loss was significant is because it was one of Nikola Jokic's worst shooting performances in his career. Jokic missed more shots than he had ever missed in a single game in his NBA career. He went a woeful 9-for-32 from the field. At one point he even missed nine consecutive shots.

Obviously, a performance like this from Jokic is extremely rare.

“I was taking the shots I usually take,” Jokic said postgame, via ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “Some possessions, they played really good defense. When you miss 25 shots, it's a little bit of everything.”

Despite this down performance from Jokic, he still managed to put up 22 points, and even recorded his ninth triple-double of the season.

Jamal Murray, who has been nursing hamstring and ankle injuries that left him out for the entirety of November and the Nuggets two previous games, played in a limited capacity. Despite the limited minutes, he was still the Nuggets' leading scorer with 23 points.

Murray was asked about Jokic's performance postgame, but the point guard quickly came to his teammate's defense. Murray deflected, and said the loss was on the team as a whole.

“We still could have won the game,” Murray said. “It's not because Jokic missed a couple floaters.”

The Nuggets will look to end their two-game losing skid when they face the Houston Rockets at home on Friday.