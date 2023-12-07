Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was confused why his shots weren't going in in a 111-102 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night.

Nikola Jokic didn't have his best shooting performance on Wednesday night, going 9-for-32 in a 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

The Serbian superstar still managed yet another triple-double, scoring 22 points to go along with 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Still, he was confused as to why his shots weren't going in on Wednesday.

“I don't know. I was taking the shots I usually take,” he reflected, per ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “Some possessions, they played really good defense. When you miss 25 shots, it's a little bit of everything.”

Clippers snap eight-game slide vs. Nuggets

The Clippers overcame an early 15-point deficit to defeat the defending NBA champions in front of the 16,365 in attendance in Los Angeles. Paul George scored 25 points for LA, which snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Nuggets.

It was the first time Denver has lost to Los Angeles since January of 2022 — and it dropped the club to 5-8 on the road in 2023-24.

“To bounce back and beat Sacramento, beat Golden State the other night, it’s coming,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said, per Associated Press. “I give those guys credit for just staying patient. I think we found who we are and how we want to play. Tonight was a big step in the right direction.”

Denver getting healthy

Despite the loss, the Nuggets look to be returning to full health. The Nuggets beat the Clippers 113-104 in California last week, with all of Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon sidelined.

All three players were active on Wednesday night; Murray scored 23 points in his 29 minutes on the court following a sprained right ankle. Michael Porter Jr. added 18 points and nine boards, hitting four 3-pointers in the loss.

“The Clippers outscored the Nuggets 40-21 in the second, led by Powell with 11 points and Harden with nine,” wrote AP's Beth Haris. “After tying the game at 46-all on Kobe Brown’s 3-pointer, the Clippers ran off 11 in a row while their improved defense forced Jokic into repeated misses and two turnovers. He was held to four points in the quarter, when the Clippers led 61-57 at halftime.”

The Nuggets will look to get back on the right track when the Houston Rockets are in town on Friday. The Clippers will be in Utah to play the Jazz the same night.