Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets have gotten off to a strong 2-0 start to their title defense. The Nuggets picked up a tight 108-104 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening to follow up their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week. Murray was solid in the win, tying Nikola Jokic for the scoring lead with 22 points in the victory.

Still, after the win over the Grizzlies, Murray was not satisfied and expects more from his team as the season progresses.

“We've got to be a lot better,” said Murray, per Katy Winge of AltitudeTV. “We won the game, but we've got lots to work on. The preseason's over, so we've got to tune some things up for next game.”

The Nuggets are coming off of one of the most dominant postseason runs in recent NBA history en route to the 2023 NBA championship. Denver did not face elimination a single time during this past postseason, and Murray established himself among the upper echelon of NBA point guards, if he wasn't already there, with his performance.

Still, championship hangover can be a real thing, and Nuggets fans will be glad to see that Murray, Nikola Jokic, and the rest of the Nuggets aren't resting on their laurels and are instead continuing to look for ways to improve despite their run of success.

The Nuggets will look to make it 3-0 on the young season when they next take the floor against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 29 on the road.