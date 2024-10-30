ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins got honest on how Denver's title hopes are looking after the first week of the season. The Nuggets have had some uncharacteristic performances so far, coming out of the gates with a 2-2 record. Center Nikola Jokic has had to mostly carry the rest of the roster in those two wins, averaging a staggering 31.5/12.3/9.3 for the season so far.

Perkins has called out Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and the Nuggets' supporting cast before, and he did it again on Wednesday over NBA Today. The former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics did not hold back on criticizing the current state of head coach Michael Malone's team.

“Does this Denver Nuggets team look like a Championship contender? Hell no. When are Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. going to take that leap to help Nikola Jokic…Jamal Murray hasn't done anything since the 2023 NBA Finals,” said Perkins in a very fiery take.

While Murray did match his career high in points per game last regular season at 21.2, Perkins went on to say that total is not enough to help unburden the three-time MVP from carrying the Nuggets. “The thing about this (scoring 20+ points) is 30 points is the new norm in today's game. So you going out averaging 20, 22 points, that's really not going to get it done,” Perkins said.

Jamal Murray has struggled so far this season

One thing that the former NBA center is right about is that Jamal Murray has not been himself so far this season. The star point guard, through four games, has averaged 18.8 points and only 4.8 assists on 37.9% shooting from the field.

It is, however, a little funny seeing a take like this about the Nuggets from Kendrick Perkins, considering his history of controversial Nikola Jokic statements.

But Michael Malone and company will need more from Murray and Michael Porter Jr. if Denver is to realistically contend in the west. MPJ has also struggled with his shot over the first four games, averaging 13.3 points on 39.6% from the field and 29.6% from three.

However, all of these concerns can be put in the past if Denver wins their next game in Minnesota on Friday. The Timberwolves' shocking 7-game series win over the Nuggets has made this one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. It'll be interesting to see the next chapter between two franchises that should be perennial title contenders for the foreseeable future.