The Denver Nuggets, despite being the no. 1 seed in the West, are heading to the second round of the NBA Playoffs as the underdogs against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. While some might find that disrespectful, though, head coach Michael Malone understands the reality of their situation.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday as they gear up for their second-round showdown, Malone talked about being the underdogs in the series and why he isn’t surprised that’s the case. The Nuggets coach emphasized that since the Suns have Durant, it’s natural for them to be viewed in a more favorable light, per Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean the Nuggets are giving up. Instead of fearing what their opponents can do, Malone highlighted that Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the rest of his team are focusing on themselves and what they do best.

“We don’t take that personally. We know who we are. We know what we’re capable of,” Malone furthered.

The Nuggets are one of the more consistent teams during the regular season, but their lack of playoff success and the Suns’ move to form a Big 3 (or Big 4) with Kevin Durant at the core have led to many fans doubting their capability to go beyond the second round.

Clearly, however, Michael Malone is not losing confidence on his men. While they are aware of the difficult situation they are in, they also know very well that they are the best team in the West for a reason.

For KD and the Suns, beating Denver surely won’t be as easy as what many make it to be.