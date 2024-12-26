The Denver Nuggets suffered a 110-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day, snapping their two-game winning streak. The defeat dropped the Nuggets to 16-12 on the season and added a layer of concern after forward Aaron Gordon was ruled out with calf tightness. Gordon exited after 19 minutes of play, contributing seven points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Head coach Michael Malone addressed Gordon's injury status in his postgame comments. Speaking to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Malone stated, “Hopefully Aaron is gonna be ready to go for Cleveland, but we'll have to wait and see these next 24, 48 hours.”

Gordon’s potential absence could be a significant blow to the Nuggets as they look to regain their footing in the Western Conference. This season, Gordon has been a key contributor, averaging 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and a career-best 44% from beyond the arc.

Nuggets brace for tough homestand against Cavs & Pistons amid Aaron Gordon's uncertain status

The Nuggets return to Ball Arena on Friday for the first leg of a back-to-back homestand. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers, who boast the NBA’s best record at 26-4 and are currently on a five-game winning streak. The following night, Denver will take on the Detroit Pistons, who have found recent success with back-to-back wins, improving to 13-17.

With Gordon’s versatility on both ends of the floor, his availability could play a critical role in how the Nuggets perform in these matchups. His ability to defend multiple positions and provide offensive support has been instrumental in Denver’s success this season, particularly as they navigate a competitive Western Conference.

The Nuggets will closely monitor Gordon’s progress in the coming days, with an official update likely before Friday’s game. In the meantime, Denver plans to regroup and rely on their depth as they prepare for two challenging contests on their home floor.

These upcoming games are pivotal for the Nuggets as they aim to build momentum and establish consistency heading into the middle portion of the season. Maintaining focus against strong opponents like the Cavaliers and improving teams like the Pistons could shape their outlook in the weeks ahead.