Success is one word that can define Michael Malone's tenure with the Denver Nuggets. Since being named the head coach in Denver ahead of the 2015-16 NBA season, Malone has been one of the best coaches in the league, especially when you look at the improvements the Nuggets have made as an organization. In his first season, the Nuggets only won 33 games. Now, they are perennial championship favorites every single year, and they have won the fifth-most games in the league over the last nine years, trailing only the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the way, the Nuggets were able to capture their first championship in team history during the 2022-23 season, a year that saw them win 53 total games. This was a historic accomplishment for numerous reasons, but it helped solidify the philosophy Malone had been preaching for years: that this franchise was capable of reaching the pinnacle of success.

In their title defense year, the Nuggets won 57 games, their most since winning 57 games during the 2012-13 season. Ultimately, Malone's group fell in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals to a young and hungry Minnesota Timberwolves team led by Anthony Edwards. Even with this defeat and their playoff run ending earlier than many had imagined, Malone doesn't view last season's empty trophy case as a disaster. More importantly, Malone isn't ready to call anything a failure.

“When you win a championship and you don't repeat, everyone says you failed. The pressure of that is immense,” Malone said at Media Day on Thursday. “Obviously, nobody has done that since Golden State in 2017 and 2018. I went back and looked at all the teams since then that won it and didn't win the next year. We probably had one of the best seasons we could have without winning it.

“I think the group is excited because we've had a really good offseason.”

How Nuggets' changes will impact 2024-25 season

As is the case for every team, good and bad, the Nuggets had to make some tough decisions this offseason. Bruce Brown left Denver after their championship run in 2023, and now the Nuggets will need to figure out how to replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the perimeter after the veteran shooting guard signed with the Orlando Magic. Veterans Justin Holiday and Reggie Jackson also left in free agency.

Jokic and Murray still remain, as do Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, but the Nuggets' nightly rotations are going to look a lot different than they did a season ago.

Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, two players entering their third seasons in the NBA, are going to step up into larger roles due to their athletic abilities on both sides of the ball. These are two players Malone has discussed countless times dating back to the 2023-24 season as players the team will depend on coming off the bench.

While he isn't the MVP he used to be, Russell Westbrook was a big addition for the Nuggets this offseason. Westbrook understands what it takes to win in this league, and he is going to immediately be another voice in the locker room that can lead next to Jokic and Murray. Not to mention, the nine-time All-Star is still on the hunt for his first championship ring, and he will be doing everything possible to take the Nuggets back to the NBA Finals.

At the end of the day, winning in this league isn't easy. Malone and the Nuggets understand that, which is why this offseason was all about learning from the mistakes they made in that playoff series against Minnesota.

Malone is ready for the challenge ahead, and he understands that the Nuggets can capture another championship, especially since they have been one of the best teams in the league over the last several seasons.

“We are a good team,” Malone said. “Over the last six years, no team in the West has come close to what we've done.

“I look forward to building on what we've done the last six seasons and win another championship.”