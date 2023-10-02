Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone tried to channel his inner John Wooden during Monday's Media Day. With the looming challenge for his team to successfully defend the NBA title Denver won in the 2022-23 NBA season, Malone dropped a well-known adage from the legendary former head coach of the UCLA Bruins.

“Winning takes talent; to repeat takes character,” Malone said, per Rachel Strand of ClutchPoints.

“If we're serious about being a team that can be a dynasty, we have to bring our best every single day,” Malone shared as well, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

To win NBA titles in a consecutive fashion is always going to be easier said than done. The last team to do it was the Golden State Warriors, who came out on top of the field in 2017 and 2018. That being said, the Nuggets are definitely among the top teams to watch out for again in the coming season. Apart from the fact that they are the reigning NBA champions, they still have Nikola Jokic, arguably the best player on the planet right now. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is not lacking in support either, with the likes of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. flanking the Serbian big man. Christian Braun might also take a big leap in his second season in the pros.

The Nuggets have a target on their back and plenty of tough challengers in the coming season. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA title following the team's addition of Damian Lillard. Aside from the Nuggets, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are a chief NBA title contenders from the West as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Warriors.