Regardless of the fact that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, there’s no denying that the buzz has yet to die down on the Purple & Gold. This is just the nature of the Lakers in that not only are they the most decorated team in the history of the NBA but perhaps more significantly, they also have the one and only LeBron James on their roster.

At this point, however, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is sick of it. When asked to share his thoughts on the narrative of the upcoming NBA Finals, the Denver shot-caller made his thoughts abundantly clear about anyone and everyone who still has the Lakers on their mind:

“If anybody is still talking about the Lakers in the NBA Finals, that’s on them. They’re gone fishing. We’re still playing,” Malone said. “The narrative should be on whatever two teams are still alive because to get to that point is historical in nature to us. It’s the first time in franchise history the Denver Nuggets have made the NBA Finals.”

Malone is obviously demanding more respect in Denver’s name, and you can’t really say that they don’t deserve it. Nikola Jokic and Co. have had an amazing NBA Playoffs run thus far, and they are far from done. As Coach Malone said, the Nuggets have already made history with the heights they’ve reached this season but at the end of the day, they’re not satisfied just yet.