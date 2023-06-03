The Denver Nuggets may not be the biggest draw in the NBA, but they are certainly one of the most fun teams to watch play basketball. Their cohesion and precise passing and cuts has been a mystery that defenses have tried and failed to solve all season long. This formula has been on full display during the NBA Playoffs and has taken the franchise to its first NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the co-engineers of this fluid attack. After being teammates for almost seven years, this star duo has perfected their chemistry. So much, that their basketball bond has become telepathic.

“They know how to communicate with each other without even speaking,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told the media Saturday, via ClutchPoints. “Just reading and playing off of each other and making the right reads. The key to that two-man game is making sure the other three players are spaced correctly, so they can operate in space.”

"They've played together for 7 years now… They know how to communicate with each other without even speaking." Coach Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's ELITE chemistry 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/ioWwZULWKS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 3, 2023

Malone also lauded the unselfishness of both Jokic and Murray, without which, Denver would not be the most efficient offense in the NBA. Sure, it helps that Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. are talented former lottery picks and that Bruce Brown has morphed into one of the best role players in the game, but they are most effective when the top guys are in rhythm.

The ability to see the whole court and locate the open man before the unsuspecting defender knows what hit him is the epitome of Nuggets basketball. And it is executed by the best big man playmaker the sport has ever seen and a crafty guard who can brilliantly push the pace.

Despite a few past postseason hiccups and devastating injuries, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have finally vaulted this team to prominence. Fans have waited for cracks to form, but these two leaders have continued to hold this well-oiled machine together.

And have so far made it look quite effortless.