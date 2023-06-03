The Denver Nuggets had their way with the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and Michael Porter Jr. believes it all starts with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

They won the game 104-93, controlling the lead for the majority of the 48 minutes and leaving Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the rest of the Heat with more questions than answers. Jokic's dominance continues to set the tone for the Nuggets this playoff run with a triple-double on his Finals debut: 27 points on an efficient 8-12 shooting, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Murray, on the other hand, took the most shots with 22 but scored 26 points and 10 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. (14 points on 5-16 shooting) was simply a role player in the madness, but he knows he doesn't have to do a lot of work with those two mainly running the show. Porter discussed this in full detail with JJ Redick on The Old Man and the Three podcast, sharing how their two-man game makes it “fairly easy” to play.

“Yeah, I would say it’s extremely easy to play with him,” MPJ said. “It’s so easy to play off of him, that two-man game is super lethal. If you have Nikola in the post and you don’t double, he’s gonna have his way with most players in the league, but if you do double, and then Aaron floods to the front of the rim, now that’s a dump down pass for Aaron who can get up quick and dunk it.

“I feel like a lot of our guys sacrifice for the good of our team. Me and [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] find ourselves in the corner a lot but it's for the spacing so that the 2-man game will work.”

And if all else fails and the shot clock's winding down? Jokic will take one dribble, shuffle his feet, and shoot the ball in your face, usually behind the arc. Here's a compilation of him doing that:

It makes it easy for Porter Jr. to simply do his job and help provide Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and the Nuggets a well-balanced attack that an NBA team is yet to have a definite answer to. Heat fans can only hope they find one in Game 2.