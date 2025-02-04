Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is just like the rest of us when it comes to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. Porter is one of the latest NBA players to speak out about the blockbuster deal that shocked the world, expressing how “confused” he was when he saw what went down.

“I was pretty confused,” Porter said, per ClutchPoints' Rachel Strand. “I still feel like there's some facts that are gonna come out over time, because I can't really comprehend how that really makes sense to be honest.”

Expand Tweet

Nobody can believe why the Mavericks all of a sudden decided to trade their 25-year-old face of the franchise to the Lakers without even starting a bidding war to up the price. Dallas wasn't even able to get both of LA's first-round picks and only got Max Christie as a young talent alongside Davis.

Not many people are buying Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison's spin about the situation. Even with concerns about weight and conditioning ahead of a potential $345 million supermax deal, one would think the franchise would do all it could to repair any issues and make this work out. But, clearly, Harrison didn't see it that way and claims he thinks Davis is better for the franchise now and in the coming years.

This mindset is viewed as so bizarre that some are even going to conspiracy land to explain it, bringing up Harrison's ties to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka as well as the new Mavericks owner's apparent desires to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas as reasons for this deal. Harrison has already denied the Vegas angle.

Even so, it truly is hard not to think there was something fishy about all this, and count Porter as somebody who feels this way as well. There will surely be plenty more details that leak out in the aftermath of this shocking trade, but for now, Porter will try to focus on the Nuggets as they approach the deadline. After recently being in rumors, it doesn't seem as if he's going anywhere.