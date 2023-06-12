The Denver Nuggets are in the drivers seat of the NBA Finals with a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Miami Heat. While history is certainly on their side, it's not like choking away a 3-1 lead has never been done before. The Nuggets will be on their homecourt so they'll have the advantage there, but the Heat are the only team to have beaten the Nuggets at home in the playoffs. In order to avoid potential catastrophe, they're coming into Game 5 with the mentality of being down 3-1 instead of ahead according to Michael Porter Jr. Porter believes it's a must-win game as per Alex Kennedy of Basketballnews.com.

Michael Porter Jr.: “I think [Miami] is different than the other teams we faced. They're relentless. They're going to come in full force. We ended up actually blowing Phoenix out [in Game 6] in Phoenix, but we know tomorrow is not going to be like that. We have a game-by-game… — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 12, 2023

After suffering through a few injury plagued seasons, Michael Porter Jr. has bounced back and become a driving force behind the Nuggets dominance this season. He's become a reliable third scoring option behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murry and is one of the NBA's best three-point shooters.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the regular season, Porter played in 62 games, all starts, and averaged 17.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 29 minutes of play. He shot 48.7 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from the three-point line and 80 percent from the free-throw line. In the playoffs, Porter has been averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 62 games that Porter played in this season are a a career-best and his 7.3 attempts from three-point range are also a career-high. For the Nuggets to close the Heat out in Game 5 and win the NBA Finals, they'll need Porter to be at his best.