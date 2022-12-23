By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have claimed sole possession of first place in the Western Conference after their huge victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. However, the Nuggets’ circumstances may only get better from here, especially with the impending return of Michael Porter Jr. from a heel injury.

There may be plenty of reasons to be concerned about Porter’s health, given his lengthy injury history. However, the 24-year old forward is not especially bothered by his current physical condition. Speaking with reporters on their day off, Michael Porter Jr. gave out a promising update regarding the heel injury that’s kept him out for the past 13 games.

“For me, if it’s not related to my back, I’m not too worried about it…this is something that’s unrelated to my back,” Porter said, per Harrison Wind.

Porter’s back problems are the foremost source of concern, that’s for sure. He only played in nine games last season due to a back injury that required surgery. Moreover, back in 2018, many executives around the league grew concerned over Porter’s long-term health, with some calling his medical “the worst” they’ve ever seen. In fact, one member of the Clippers’ medical staff thought that MPJ was never going to play again with how awful his back looked.

Michael Porter Jr. underwent a third back surgery last year. His first was in November 2017, limiting him to only 53 minutes for Missouri during his freshman year. He then went through another surgery only eight months later.

With Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets doing as well as they are at the moment, there’s no rush for Porter to make his way back onto the court. Nuggets fans may not have to wait too long for that to happen anyway, with Porter back in practice on Thursday. Nonetheless, the Nuggets will need a healthy MPJ for them to deliver on their championship aspirations.