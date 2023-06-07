There were a lot of issues for the Denver Nuggets in their Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, but for Michael Porter Jr., they can resolve most if not all of them with two key things: intensity and communication.

Porter Jr. shared as much in a recent interview with The Denver Post as he looked back at what went wrong for him and the Nuggets in their brutal 111-108 loss. MPJ acknowledged the fact that he didn't play his best in the contest–he finished five points on 2-of-8 shooting–and he's taking accountability for that. However, he expressed his belief that instead of crying over spilled milk, they need to shift their focus on what they can do better.

“I think intensity and energy wasn't where it needed to be from me personally or really the team as a whole. We can talk about the mistakes that we had defensively, but really, it's about intensity,” Porter shared.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They are doing some actions that are hard to guard. So, our communication has to be on point but really, I think that’s the main thing is, I think communication, because those defensive lapses can make it look like we are not playing hard because they get open shots but really, we are just — we just need to be locked in to what we need to be doing, the coverages.”

It remains to be seen if the Nuggets can make the necessary adjustments in Game 3 in order to retake the series lead and steal one win on the road as well. Nonetheless, it is clear Denver needs Michael Porter Jr. to be at his absolute best to make that happen.

Fortunately for them, it sure looks like MPJ has the right mindset heading to the crucial showdown.