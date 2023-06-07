Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone did not hold back in criticizing his team's effort in their Game 2 loss against the Miami Heat on Sunday night. The veteran shot-caller did not like what his team brought to the table in the second game of the NBA Finals, and he wasn't shy about publicly calling out his players for the same.

Heading into Game 3, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was asked to comment on Coach Malone's harsh criticism after their 111-108 defeat in Game 2. Instead of delivering an inspiring message to address his coach's call-out, Jokic was actually a bit at a loss for words in his reaction:

“Yeah, we're probably gonna see tomorrow,” Jokic said. “Are we gonna respond well or not? But… You know when… I mean, that's it. That's the answer.”

That's not exactly the compelling statement one would expect from your cornerstone superstar, but then again, this is Nikola Jokic we're talking about here. This man lets his game do the talking, and it has worked for him and the Nuggets thus far. After all, it is because of the former back-to-back MVP's heroic play that Denver is where they are right now.

Jokic wasn't bad in Game 2 either. Not at all. While he was limited to just four assists on the evening, the five-time All-Star dropped a game-high 41 points over a Heat defense that simply had no way of stopping his offensive onslaught. Jokic will keep doing his thing no matter what, and it's the rest of his squad that will need to step up beside him.