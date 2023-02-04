It sure looks like Kevin Garnett is enjoying the messy start for the NBA this February. With back-to-back brawls three days into the month, the NBA legend feels like everyone is getting ready for All-Star weekend.

On Friday, the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves got into a physical altercation that led to five players getting ejected. Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers exchanged punches, and it escalated quickly as their teammates got involved.

Interestingly, it’s not even the first fight of the month, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies figuring into a fight as well. Both Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks were thrown out during their Thursday showdown after their shoving match.

Garnett is certainly surprised by what has happened so far, but he’s couldn’t help but find it funny that it’s happening in the All-Star month.

Everybody fighting!? They ready for all star… 🤣🤣🤣 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) February 4, 2023

Hopefully we don’t see such kind of altercations on All-Star weekend. That would be really wild.

Aside from Kevin Garnett, however, plenty of NBA players reacted to the latest fight between the Magic and Timberwolves as well.

For one, ex-NBA big man Jon Henson thought Austin Rivers was just frustrated and certainly played with fire with his altercation with the Magic.

“Running up on someone on the bench DURING the game, that’s fresh out of the rotation off a newly signed deal,( been there lol), probably frustrated , on trade block with deadline a week away, all star break approaching as well … that’s brave move lol went as expected,” Henson wrote.

Meanwhile, the likes of Josh Hart and Donovan Mitchell himself opted to poke fun at the situation.

Ay you can’t script the NBA 😂😂😂 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 4, 2023

NBA script been crazy recently 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZbCSz1UqYx — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 4, 2023

Here’s to hoping that there would be less fights in the NBA, though. While the drama is good from time to time, back-to-back fights are just too much.