Michael Porter Jr. had an absolutely horrible performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. But if the Miami Heat expect the Denver Nuggets forward to continue playing that bad, then they better think again.

Porter Jr. had the worst plus-minus on the team with -15 after he finished the contest with five points on 2-of-8 shooting. He went 1-of-6 from deep, all while grabbing just six rebounds and failing to dish out even one assist. MPJ immediately received a ton of backlash for his performance, with many blaming him and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for their heartbreaking 111-108 defeat.

However, Porter Jr. isn't letting the bad game and the criticisms get into his head and affect him. In fact, he even issued a rather stern warning to the Heat as he shared that they shouldn't expect him to keep missing his shots. Sunday just wasn't his night, but he emphasized that more often than not, he's going to make those triples he missed.

“I'm not going to keep missing that many threes,” Porter Jr. told The Denver Post.

Nuggets fans will certainly love Michael Porter Jr.'s confidence here. They are already in the NBA Finals, and they can't focus too much on their mistakes and regret it. Instead, they need to only think what they can do better and how they can help the team when their shots aren't falling.

MPJ has always been an offensive player, and with his shooting stroke, it's rare to see him miss a ton of threes. With that said, the Heat better not think that his words are empty threats.

If Porter is able to get it going in Game 3, Miami could be in big trouble.