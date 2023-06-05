The Denver Nuggets had a legitimate shot at going up 2-0 over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals but blew it up. Naturally, fans were frustrated and looked for people to blame for their Game 2 defeat. Unfortunately for Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, their performance on Sunday made them easy targets.

Miami edged Denver in the contest, 111-108, with the Vice City franchise taking over in the fourth quarter to erase the Nuggets' eight-point lead heading to the final frame. Nikola Jokic had 41 points, 11 rebounds and four dimes, but he got no help at all. On the other side, the Heat received balanced contribution with five players scoring in double digits. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent even scored over 20 points each.

As mentioned, Nuggets fans were quick to point fingers on whose fault it is that Denver lost, and MPJ and KCP immediately trended since they basically went M.I.A. in the defeat.

Porter Jr. had the worst plus-minus on the team at -15 after he finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting (including 1-of-6 from deep). Meanwhile, Caldwell-Pope was a -14 (second-worst on the Nuggets) with six points on 1-of-4 shooting.

“KCP and MPJ have been disgustingly bad today,” one commenter said.

Another critic shared, “KCP and MPJ lost the game for Denver. Both of them can’t play their worst game of the playoffs at the same time.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“KCP and MPJ combined for 11 points and 9 rebounds tonight. Unreal how garbage those 2 have been in the finals so far,” a third frustrated supporter said.

Here are more reactions to Denver's loss, particularly to the performance of Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope:

Jokic to KCP and MPJ in the Denver locker room pic.twitter.com/ctHQ94WPLk — M. F. Luder (@DieQualDerWahl) June 5, 2023

KCP and MPJ this game pic.twitter.com/pGjd4eLjld — jay (@jay4ET) June 5, 2023

KCP and MPJ being paid under the table by pat Riley pic.twitter.com/L3GCVvAO5y — sam sallick (@yungsallick) June 5, 2023

Hopefully, though, the two will be able to have their revenge game as the series shifts to Miami for Games 3 and 4. If not, the Nuggets will definitely be in huge trouble.