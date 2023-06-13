When the Denver Nuggets inked Michael Porter Jr. to a five-year extension in 2021 worth up to $207 million, the then-23-year old forward was on a rapid ascent in his career. Porter had emerged from a bench forward to one of the more highly-regarded starters in the NBA, with room to grow as the third star the Nuggets needed to, perhaps, win an NBA championship.

But during the 2023 NBA Finals, Porter had his fair share of struggles. In fact, entering Game 5, the 24-year old forward had averaged just eight points per game — a far cry from the 14.6 he averaged in the previous three rounds and an even farther cry from the 17.4 he averaged in the regular season.

Nevertheless, with the Nuggets having sealed their fate as the 2023 NBA champion following a 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5, Michael Porter Jr. does not care how many points he scores as long as his team flourishes. And flourish, his team certainly did.

“I could've scored two points, zero points, it doesn't matter. We won a championship. Nobody can tell me nothing,” Porter said in his postgame presser, per 9NEWS Sports Denver.

Michael Porter Jr. said that even though he didn't have his best #NBAFinals his teammates continued to pick him up 🤗 "I could have scored zero points. I don't care, we won a championship. Can't nobody tell me nothing." #MileHighBasketball GAME STORY: https://t.co/YxukKOkuNC pic.twitter.com/wUyGpIeWvk — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) June 13, 2023

Even though Michael Porter Jr. picked things up a little bit in Game 5, scoring 16 points and hauling in 13 boards to help the Nuggets achieve victory, he conceded that his jumper was in disarray all series long. But it won't matter, as the Nuggets continued to believe in him and his confidence never waned. And now, he can call himself a champion, which isn't something anyone can take away from him.

“My jumper was broke all series. I didn't play well offensively, to my capabilities. But they know what I'm capable of,” Porter said. “The confidence they were giving me everyday was what good teammates do. I just stayed with it. The only thing you can control is your effort.”

Nevertheless, with everyone gunning for the Nuggets‘ crown next season, Michael Porter Jr. will have to show up offensively for when they next make a deep playoff run.

But for now, Porter and the Nuggets can rest easy and celebrate as frivolously as they like after winning the Nuggets' 1st ever championship — which is what Nikola Jokic did when he threw Jamal Murray into the pool.