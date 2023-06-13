The Denver Nuggets just defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals to claim their first championship in franchise history. With Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and others under contract in Denver for the foreseeable future, could this be the next dynasty in the NBA? The Nuggets have a chance to sit at the top of the league for quite some time and are on top of these way-too-early 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings, but there will be plenty of competition.

If there is anything we can take away from the world of basketball over the last year, it is that there is an abundance of talent in the league right now. Almost every team in the NBA has at least one player you can point to and make a legit All-Star case for, which is why competition is at an all-time high. Just look at what the Miami Heat were able to do as the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference going from the play-in tournament to the NBA Finals.

Jokic and Murray have undoubtedly cemented themselves as one of the best offensive duos in the world right now with their first championship, but they are the new members of the championship club. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are still going to be chasing titles, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard will be looking to win their third ring with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, and how could we forget the Golden State Warriors and their four rings with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson?

Yes, the NBA Finals just ended, but it is never too early to start looking ahead at what’s to come. Let's examine where all 30 teams in the league stand in these 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings entering the offseason, including the decisions they face with in the NBA Draft and free agency.

30. Houston Rockets

2022-23 Record: 22-60, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: C Boban Marjanovic (UFA), C Frank Kaminsky III (UFA)

Draft picks: 4, 20

While they have some young, talented players on their roster, the Houston Rockets really have no sense of direction right now. They’ve sat at the bottom of the league standing since James Harden left in 2021, and head coach Stephen Silas has been replaced by former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. There is potential in Houston for things to turn around quickly given they have roughly $60 million in cap space to play around with this offseason and are able to add another top-tier prospect with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft. Jalen Green can be a scoring machine for this franchise moving forward and Jabari Smith Jr. really began to look comfortable in his two-way abilities near the end of his rookie season. A big question is if James Harden will actually return to the Rockets in free agency. That would lift Houston up in the NBA Power Rankings, but just how much at this point in his career? And if they don't get Harden, what happens next?

29. Charlotte Hornets

2022-23 Record: 27-55, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: G/F Kelly Oubre Jr. (UFA), F P.J. Washington (RFA), G Dennis Smith Jr. (UFA)

Draft picks: 2, 27, 34, 39, 41

Heading into last offseason, the Charlotte Hornets looked like a team on the rise after Miles Bridges’ breakout season and LaMelo Ball earned his first All-Star honors. Now heading into this summer, the Hornets are in danger of having to start fresh yet again. Bridges’ future remains a major question mark after his domestic violence issue, Ball suffered a fractured right ankle in February and this organization still has no sense of direction, especially with Michael Jordan possibly selling his stakes in the team. The good news for Charlotte is that they have a plethora of draft picks, including the second overall pick in this year’s draft. There is a path to success for the Hornets, but it is going to be one heck of an uphill climb entering a new season.

28. Detroit Pistons

2022-23 Record: 17-65, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: G Alec Burks (Team option), G/F Hamidou Diallo (UFA), G Cory Joseph (UFA)

Draft picks: 5, 31

Say what you want about the Detroit Pistons, but this is a team on the rise and in a very good spot entering the offseason. While they are still rebuilding, the Pistons have versatile and dynamic talents on rookie deals in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. They also have a chance to expand on their young core with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft. General manager Troy Weaver has done an excellent job of surrounding the youthful talents on his team with veteran leaders. With Dwane Casey moving from head coach to front office, Monty Williams is ready to leave his imprint on one of the highest potential teams in the league as their new coach. Keep an eye on the Pistons this year because they are going to be in the hunt for a play-in tournament spot by the All-Star break.

27. San Antonio Spurs

2022-23 Record: 22-60, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: G Tre Jones (RFA), G Romeo Langford (RFA), F Keita Bates-Diop (UFA)

Draft picks: 1, 33, 44

The stars have aligned for the San Antonio Spurs, as they will be getting Victor Wembanyama in this year’s draft. A generational talent, Wembanyama will be joining Tim Duncan and David Robinson as the only other first overall picks in Spurs history. That’s a pretty good list to be a part of, and the French big man will look to follow in the previous two Hall of Famers’ footsteps. When you add Wembanyama to what the Spurs have right now, this is a team that suddenly has a path to success. Keldon Johnson has emerged as a really solid leader for this team, Tre Jones has proven that he is capable of being a lead guard and Jeremy Sochan is a very underrated forward San Antonio absolutely loves. If Devin Vassell can stay healthy and the Spurs can continue to develop some of their other youthful talents in Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, this is an organization that can make it back to the playoffs via the play-in tournament right away. Wembanyama is the real deal and is going to turn things around in San Antonio very quickly, though for now they remain low in these NBA Power Rankings because they still have to prove it.

26. Washington Wizards

2022-23 Record: 35-47, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: F/C Kristaps Porzingis (Player option), F Kyle Kuzma (Player option), G Kendrick Nunn

Draft picks: 8, 42, 57

Former Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger was recently named the president of Monumental Basketball. In his first act overseeing things for the Washington Wizards, Winger hired longtime Oklahoma City Thunder executive Will Dawkins as the team’s new GM following the departure of Tommy Sheppard. With Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma both holding player options and the Wizards lacking overall talent, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this franchise. Should Washington fold and look to rebuild right now while they can, or will Winger push his chips in at the poker table and attempt to win right now with Bradley Beal? Nothing about the Wizards’ roster intimidates teams around the league right now, which is why some type of changing is imminent. Whether or not it will be a significant change is the million-dollar question.

25. Portland Trail Blazers

2022-23 Record: 33-49, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: F Jerami Grant (UFA), F Cam Reddish (RFA), F Matisse Thybulle (RFA)

Draft picks: 3, 23, 43

Should he stay or should he go? People have been asking this question regarding Damian Lillard for years now. After another underwhelming season for the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard trade rumors are very real. Even Lillard himself is hinting at requesting a trade by naming possible landing spots this offseason! The Blazers have some massive decisions to make because if they let Lillard go, they will begin a grueling and tedious rebuilding process that will last several years. The good news is GM Joe Cronin and this front office are beginning to be super aggressive leading up to this year’s draft, where Portland owns the No. 3 overall pick. All indications point toward the Blazers moving this third pick and could do so in a deal that involves guard Anfernee Simons as well. This type of deal could net them another All-Star-level talent to pair with Lillard. They are especially high on 2022 first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe, who could slide into Simons’ spot if he were to be traded. What Portland does over the month could drastically impact the NBA, especially if Lillard actually gets traded.

24. Orlando Magic

2022-23 Record: 34-48, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: F/C Moritz Wagner (UFA)

Draft picks: 6, 11, 36

Jamahl Mosley has one of the youngest teams in the league and has done an excellent job at setting the foundation for the Orlando Magic. The Magic finished with 34 wins, their most in the last three years, and they finally have a sense of identity. This is an organization on the rise right now with two key talents in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to build around for the foreseeable future. Multiple players ending up on the injury list played a big factor in the Magic being unable to reach their full potential this past season, but there is a lot to like about this group. Whether or not they hold onto Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz, both of whom have partially guaranteed contracts heading into the offseason, will influence what Orlando does in the draft and especially free agency. They have been linked to Fred VanVleet and have a chance to land an All-Star-quality talent in the offseason. It would not come as a shock to see them turn into a top-16 team and make the playoffs during the 2023-24 season.

23. Indiana Pacers

2022-23 Record: 35-47, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: G George Hill (UFA), F Oshae Brissett (UFA)

Draft picks: 7, 26, 29, 32, 55

After taking Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth pick a season ago, the Indiana Pacers will be adding to their core with the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft. The post-Paul George era has not been too kind to the Pacers, yet Tyrese Haliburton is a star this franchise can build with for years to come. The Pacers simply need a player who can help immediately and will have options on how to add said player. There will be win-now talent available when the Indy is on the clock during the draft, and they will have the ability to free up over $27 million in cap space in free agency. Head coach Rick Carlisle definitely has his team trending in the right direction. If they can find their missing puzzle piece, the Pacers can once again be a threat in the Eastern Conference.

22. Toronto Raptors

2022-23 Record: 41-41, Result: Lost in East play-in

Key free agents: G Fred VanVleet (Player option), G Gary Trent Jr. (Player option), C Jakob Poeltl (UFA),

Draft picks: 13

Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors have their work cut out for them this offseason. For years, the Raptors have been a threat near the top of the East standings, but that has quickly changed with them missing the postseason in two of the last three seasons. After moving on from Nick Nurse, who won the Raptors their first championship in 2019, Toronto has hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as their new head coach. He will inherit a roster that will be highlighted by 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. Fred VanVleet has already opted out of his player option and Gary Trent Jr. is expected to follow him into free agency. Toronto may also explore the possibility of moving up in this year’s draft by dangling the 13th overall selection with either Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby in trade talks. If the Raptors can run things back and maintain their current core, though, they will have a talented group with VanVleet, Siakam, Barnes, Anunoby, Trent Jr and Jakob Poeltl.

21. Chicago Bulls

2022-23 Record: 40-42, Result: Lost in East play-in

Key free agents: C Nikola Vucevic (UFA), G Coby White (RFA), G Ayo Dosunmu (RFA)

Draft picks: NONE

After a four-year playoff drought, the Chicago Bulls made the playoffs during the 2021-22 season and things looked really good for them with their All-Star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. This past season, though, was a trainwreck for the Bulls, and they are once again facing the possibility of a rebuild. Lonzo Ball’s future in this league is very much in question after undergoing yet another knee procedure, throwing a wrench into Chicago's plans. Is it time to blow things up and begin stockpiling assets for the future? With Vucevic being a free agent, DeRozan not getting any younger and LaVine just one year into a max deal, the Bulls may not find a better time to seize value on their assets.

20. Utah Jazz

2022-23 Record: 37-45, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: G Jordan Clarkson (Player option), G/F Talen Horton-Tucker (Player option), F Rudy Gay (Player option)

Draft picks: 9, 16, 28

Picked to finish last in the league by many at the start of the 2022-23 season, the Utah Jazz came up a few games short of making the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. Will Hardy did a fantastic job in his first year as the head coach of the Jazz and, now, this organization is ready to continue building for the future. They own three first-round picks that they will be aggressive with in this year’s draft, giving them a path to being a very strong team for many years to come. Their only setback could potentially come with Jordan Clarkson should he decline his player option and leave in free agency, but it does not appear as if their former Sixth Man of the Year will be going anywhere. No rebuild is going on in Utah, as this is simply a quick retooling of assets by Danny Ainge and the front office thanks in part to Lauri Markkanen's breakout.

19. Dallas Mavericks

2022-23 Record: 38-44, Result: Missed playoffs

Key free agents: G Kyrie Irving (UFA), C Christian Wood (UFA), C Dwight Powell (UFA)

Draft picks: 10

Not much has gone right for the Dallas Mavericks despite having one of the best players in the league in Luka Doncic, and they find themselves inching closer to the end of the cliff. Trading for Kyrie Irving may be a move the Mavericks regret making, especially if he is to leave in the offseason and sign elsewhere. They don’t have much scoring talent on their roster. With Kyrie, Dallas’ payroll is expected to skyrocket to the point where they won’t be able to bring in any other key contributors in free agency. The Mavs are going to have to get very creative in terms of finding ways to add difference makers to their roster because, right now, they look like a shell of the team they were when they made the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves

2022-23 Record: 42-40, Result: Lost in West play-in

Key free agents: G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (RFA), G Jaylen Nowell (UFA), C Naz Reid (UFA)

Draft picks: 53

If Karl-Anthony Towns can remain healthy and on the floor with Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves are confident that their blockbuster trade from last offseason can pay off. However, they have a high payroll that is only set to increase with a massive extension for Anthony Edwards being on the horizon. The key for Minnesota right now is figuring out ways to keep their depth,, particularly contributors like Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Reid is expected to have quite a few suitors in free agency, leading to questions about if th Wolves will have to look to replace him on the bench. Should the Timberwolves continue to struggle by midseason with their full core group intact, questions about if it is time to trade Towns will become much more relevant.

17. Atlanta Hawks

2022-23 Record: 41-41, Result: Lost in first round

Key free agents: G Aaron Holiday (UFA)

Draft picks: 15, 46

Almost everyone from this past year’s team is under contract for the Atlanta Hawks entering the offseason, and it does not appear as if Trae Young is going to be asking out. Quin Snyder has a full offseason to build his staff and work with his new team, which is why there is a lot to like about the Hawks. There are still some glaring weaknesses on this roster, though, and they were a very poor defensive team a season ago. It seems inevitable that Atlanta will move on from John Collins at some point, which could happen this offseason. Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin are two young talents the Hawks are high on, so both former first-round picks could be in line to see their minutes increase drastically heading into the new season. The Hawks can still be a threat in the East and may very well be in store for a bounce-back season.

16. Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 Record: 45-37, Result: Lost in first round

Key free agents: F Cameron Johnson (RFA), G Seth Curry (UFA), F Yuta Watanabe (UFA)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Draft picks: 21, 22, 51

No Kevin Durant and no Kyrie Irving? No problem for the Brooklyn Nets because they have Mikal Bridges and a handful of key contributors. While they may not be a true contending threat without more firepower and a true All-Star player, Brooklyn is one of the deeper teams in the league in terms of players who can make a difference. Re-signing Cam Johnson must be a priority for them entering the offseason, especially given his potential to be a second or third scoring option alongside Bridges. Whether or not the Nets look to move on from Joe Harris or veteran Patty Mills this offseason will be interesting, especially since their payroll exceeds $140 million already. I know it is a big if but if Ben Simmons can be on the floor and if he can embrace his role as a facilitator and primary defender, there is a lot to like about this Nets team.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

2022-23 Record: 40-42, Result: Lost in West play-in

Key free agents: F/C Dario Saric (UFA)

Draft picks: 12, 50

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the league’s youngest teams, yet they have an All-NBA talent in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and will be getting much better with Chet Holmgren entering the fold. Missing the entire 2022-23 season due to a foot injury, Holmgren has yet to make his NBA debut. Between Holmgren and the 12th overall pick, the Thunder will be expanding on their young core and are only going to get better with time. Sam Presti has done an excellent job of building this group through the years and now has them ready to make it back to the playoffs. The Thunder are up to something, and it would not come as a shock to see them add a big name to pair with SGA in either free agency or at the trade deadline this upcoming year.

14 New York Knicks

2022-23 Record: 47-35, Result: Lost in East semis

Key free agents: F Josh Hart (Player option), G Derrick Rose (Team option)

Draft picks: NONE

Another year, another draft in which the New York Knicks own a lottery … oh, wait, that’s outdated, my apologies! After making the postseason for the second time in the last three seasons, the Knicks won their first playoff series since 2013, with the Jalen Brunson acquisition really paying off. The Knicks find themselves in a great spot entering the offseason, especially since they could hypothetically go after another big-name player if they wanted to. Evan Fournier’s contract could be packaged together with assets to add more talent. It also does not appear as if Josh Hart is going anywhere, as New York will be inking him to a new long-term extension as soon as the free agency period begins. This Knicks team is scrappy, they are tough and their front office has plenty of draft picks to play around with through the next few seasons. Making the East Semifinals was no fluke.

13. Cleveland Cavaliers

2022-23 Record: 51-31, Result: Lost in first round

Key free agents: G/F Caris LeVert, G Danny Green (UFA), F Dylan Windler (RFA)

Draft picks: 49

Trading for Donovan Mitchell paid off for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they made the playoffs for the first time since 1998 without LeBron James on their roster. Cleveland’s core is arguably the best in the league right now from a timing standpoint, and all they seem to be missing is shooting depth on the wing. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are an elite-level frontcourt duo, while Cleveland’s backcourt duo of Mitchell and Darius Garland can match up against the best of the best scoring-wise. Will Cleveland keep Caris LeVert, who is an unrestricted free agent, or will they put all of their trust in Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro?

12. Los Angeles Lakers

2022-23 Record: 43-39, Result: Lost in West Finals

Key free agents: G D’Angelo Russell (UFA), G Austin Reaves (RFA), F Rui Hachimura (RFA), G Lonnie Walker IV (UFA), G Dennis Schroder (UFA)

Draft picks: 17, 47

Rob Pelinka did an excellent job of turning the Los Angeles Lakers into a contending threat at the trade deadline this year. Now, he will be tasked with doing something similar in free agency this offseason. Austin Reaves is not going anywhere, as the Lakers are prepared to match any offers that come his way, but will they do the same with Rui Hachimura? What about D’Angelo Russell and the fact that he is an unrestricted free agent? Anthony Davis and LeBron James set to make a combined $94 million is not great for the Lakers’ payroll, but this team has options on how they can fill out their roster. If we learned anything this past season, it is that LeBron still has what it takes to lead his team to a title. Figuring out who the right pieces are to put around James and Davis will be a championship decision for Pelinka and this front office, but for now they are just outside the top 10 of these NBA Power Rankings.

11. New Orleans Pelicans

2022-23 Record: 42-40, Result: Lost in West play-in

Key free agents: G Josh Richardson (UFA), C Jaxson Hayes (RFA)

Draft picks: 14

If there is a team with the best shot at winning a title outside of the top 10 of these rankings, it is the New Orleans Pelicans. The core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum has a chance to be deadly if they can all stay healthy, and the Pelicans have amazing depth with guys like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels and a lottery pick in this year’s draft. We saw glimpses of how good Willie Green’s squad could be at the beginning of this past year and, once again, everything for them hinders on Williamson’s availability. It also seems as if NOLA plans to be aggressive when it comes to adding to the young core, with a rumored eye on Scoot Henderson.

10. Philadelphia 76ers

2022-23 Record: 54-28, Result: Lost in East semis

Key free agents: G James Harden (Player option), F Georges Niang (UFA), C Paul Reed (RFA)

Draft picks: 24, 38, 54

Joel Embiid finally got his MVP for the Philadelphia 76ers, yet the curse of them being trapped in Eastern Conference Semifinals purgatory remains. The Sixers have not advanced to the East Finals since 2001, and now there is concern that James Harden could leave in free agency. The good news for the Sixers is that Nick Nurse, who won a championship with the Raptors in 2019, is now their head coach. They also have options on how to replace Harden should he leave. Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey appear to be their only untouchables right now, as Philadelphia could look to go big-game hunting with names like Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard given that Tobias Harris has an expiring contract worth nearly $40 million this season. This franchise is on the cusp of being championship bound, but their lack of tradable assets could ultimately hold them back, especially if they lose Harden.

9. Memphis Grizzlies

2022-23 Record: 51-31, Result: Lost in first round

Key free agents: F Dillon Brooks (UFA)

Draft picks: 25, 45, 56

With Dillon Brooks on his way out and Ja Morant facing a sizable suspension to begin the 2023-24 season, the Memphis Grizzlies may be in store to take a step backwards. Then again, Desmond Bane continues to emerge as a top option, Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the best defensive players in the league and the Grizzlies have a ton of young players who could begin to take on a larger role. Santi Aldama is coming off a great year, David Roddy put together a solid rookie season and Ziaire Williams is a possible X-factor for this group moving forward. There is no doubt that the Grizzlies have the pieces they need to remain a threat in the West, but Morant continues to be a distraction to his organization. Tyus Jones and Bane are also entering the final years of their contracts, so Zach Kleiman and Memphis’ front office will have quite the mess to sort through this offseason.

8. Golden State Warriors

2022-23 Record: 44-38, Result: Lost in West semis

Key free agents: F Draymond Green (Player option), G Donte DiVincenzo (Player option), F/C JaMychal Green (UFA)

Draft picks: 19

Around this time last year, the Golden State Warriors had won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons and we were talking about the resurgence of their dynasty. Now, there are major questions being asked about the future of this core and whether or not they have the capable talent to sustain long-term success. Bob Myers’ departure from the front office will have drastic effects on not only the roster, but the relationships held within this organization. Not only was Myers the architect behind much of the success of the Warriors, but he was the glue that held things together at the darkest of times. Draymond Green could opt out of his deal to become a free agent, Donte DiVincenzo could do the same and Klay Thompson is entering the final year of his contract. Not to mention, Jordan Poole’s future will be a key topic of discussion despite signing a four-year, $128 million extension last offseason. This is the most important offseason the Warriors have faced in over a decade, yet if this group stays together, they still have what it takes to win a title.

7. Los Angeles Clippers

2022-23 Record: 44-38, Result: Lost in West semis

Key free agents: G Russell Westbrook (UFA), C Mason Plumlee (UFA)

Draft picks: 30, 48

Health has stood in the way of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard reaching their full potential together on the Los Angeles Clippers. If Leonard had not suffered an ACL injury in 2021, they may have very well advanced to their first NBA Finals, but we will never know how good this team could have been through the years. This upcoming year may be the final chance for the Clippers to do something before owner Steve Ballmer makes some significant changes, but this group still has what it takes to contend for a title. Two stars, a terrific three-point shooting roster and various veterans under contract such as Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington make Los Angeles a real threat. Russell Westbrook also wants to return to Los Angeles and that interest appears to be mutual right now, so having a full season with Westbrook, George and Leonard may result in the Clippers having their best season ever. This seems to be a recurring theme with the Clippers, though, so until they can actually do something, this theory of them finding deep postseason success remains a myth.

6. Miami Heat

2022-23 Record: 44-38, Result: Lost in NBA Finals

Key free agents: G Gabe Vincent (UFA), G/F Max Strus (UFA), F/C Kevin Love (UFA)

Draft picks: 24, 38, 54

Despite not being one of the best two teams in the league this year, the Miami Heat still found their way into the NBA Finals because of Jimmy Butler and their depth. It is time to start giving the Heat a ton of credit for what they have achieved through the years despite not winning a title since the Big 3 era in 2013. Erik Spoelstra is one of the greatest coaches in NBA history and Pat Riley is one of the greatest NBA minds in league history. No matter what the roster looks like, Miami is going to be a successful organization. They now enter the offseason having options of how to move forward. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus are both unrestricted free agents, so the Heat will have to make decisions with them, but Riley has a chance to pull off the offseason's biggest move. Damian Lillard has made it known that he would welcome a trade to Miami. With this knowledge, the Heat need to act now. Butler is great and Bam Adebayo has proven to be an All-Star big man, but Miami is still missing that one championship piece to push them over the edge. Can they add this player over the next month or two? For now, they are just outside the top five of these NBA Power Rankings.

5. Sacramento Kings

2022-23 Record: 48-34, Result: Lost in first round

Key free agents: F Harrison Barnes (UFA), F/C Trey Lyles (UFA), G/F Terence Davis (UFA)

Draft picks: 24, 38, 54

When was the last time you saw the Sacramento Kings be a top-five team entering a new NBA season? There are no words to describe how great of a job Mike Brown has done to turn the tide in Sacramento, and calling this team a real championship threat is no longer laughable. The Kings are legit and are only going to get better seeing as they are still a pretty youthful team. Bringing back both Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles looks likely in the offseason, plus the Kings will be able to expand on their core. EuroLeague star Sasha Vezenkov is on Sacramento’s radar along with three draft picks in the holster, one of which is the 24th overall in the first round. 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year runner-up Keegan Murray is a star in the making and his brother Kris just happens to be ranked in the first-round region of where the Kings own a draft pick this year. Could the Murray twins link up in Sacramento? I hope the city of Sacramento is ready for their electric bill to increase because the Kings will be lighting the beam more times than not moving forward!

4. Phoenix Suns

2022-23 Record: 45-37, Result: Lost in West semis

Key free agents: G Chris Paul (Team option), F Torrey Craig (UFA), F T.J. Warren (UFA)

Draft picks: 52

Look, I understand the Phoenix Suns do not have much depth right now and there are major question marks about whether Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will be returning. However, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are arguably two of the five best scorers in the league right now. These guys can single-handedly carry their team in every big game they play in, which is why it is hard to write the Suns off. However, everything for this organization revolves around their decision with Paul. Finding a new point guard will be tough to do in the offseason not only because of the limited talent available in free agency, but due to the fact that the Suns do not have cap flexibility. Frank Vogel is a terrific coach and will get the most out of his two stars in his system. Whether or not he has a championship-caliber secondary unit will determine if Phoenix has what it takes to represent the West in the NBA Finals again.

3. Boston Celtics

2022-23 Record: 57-25, Result: Lost in East Finals

Key free agents: F Grant Williams (RFA), F/C Blake Griffin (UFA)

Draft picks: 35

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are one of the best duos in the NBA right now. The Boston Celtics are not prepared to let either player go based on Brad Stevens’ end-of-season remarks, but keeping them together is going to result in Boston paying a pretty penny. New contract extensions for Tatum and Brown may cost the Celtics more than $600 million over the next several years. With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement restrictions for high payroll teams looming, this is a massive chunk of funds to go all-in with. If they do go down this path, the Celtics may need to let Grant Williams walk in free agency. Ooving on from one of their three guards in Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White may be necessary as well. After coming up one game short of the NBA Finals, the Celtics will still be entering the new league year as one of the title favorites despite the struggles of first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla in the playoffs.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

2022-23 Record: 58-24, Result: Lost in first round

Key free agents: F Khris Middleton (Player option), C Brook Lopez (UFA), G/F Joe Ingles (UFA)

Draft picks: 58

As long as they have Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks will be championship contenders. Their new head coach Adrian Griffin is ready for the challenge ahead of him. This offseason should be interesting for the Bucks, as Khris Middleton will likely be opting out of his player option and seeking a new deal, plus Brook Lopez will be pursued by other teams after a stellar defensive season. Milwaukee cannot afford to let any of these key pieces go, though, especially if they want to win another title. Giannis, Middleton and Jrue Holiday are the core of this team. Everyone else is expendable, so Milwaukee could explore opportunities to move the contracts of Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen at some point to cut costs, especially if Middleton and Lopez are to be paid. There is no reason why the Bucks shouldn’t be the favorite to win the East entering the new year with their core healthy.

1. Denver Nuggets

2022-23 Record: 53-29, Result: NBA champions

Key free agents: G/F Bruce Brown (Player option), F Jeff Green (UFA), C DeAndre Jordan (UFA)

Draft picks: 37, 40

This has been the greatest season in Denver Nuggets history simply due to the fact that they have seized their first-ever title. Nikola Jokic is the greatest basketball player on the planet right now and just finished off an all-time great run. Winning the Finals is not a fluke nor a one-time thing for the Nuggets. Calvin Booth and the Nuggets’ front office have built this team through the draft, and they are set up for success for many years to come. With a terrific blend of veteran leaders and young, emerging talents, Denver will be running things back with their core, as they are all under contract for at least the next two seasons. Others like Christian Braun and Peyton Watson will also continue to fill gaps that present themselves through the years. While it’s hard to call this group a dynasty after one title, it has become very clear that the playoffs in the West will run through Denver moving forward.