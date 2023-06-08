Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. warned the Miami Heat that he wouldn't be missing as much triples as he did in Game 2 when he went 1-of-6 from deep. Come Wednesday's showdown, however, MPJ lived up to his promise … in the wrong way.

Porter was ineffective against the Heat as he finished with just two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field. Sure, he didn't miss five triples this time around, but that's because he only attempted two shots from beyond the arc and failed to even make one.

While he was a +11 on the plus-minus box score–the lowest among the Nuggets' starting unit–several NBA fans and Denver supporters couldn't help but troll MPJ. After all, he did declare a big game prior to the showdown only to fail to meet it. He was also supposed to be the team's third option, but rookie Christian Braun completely outshined him.

Michael Porter Jr the vs Miami Heat: pic.twitter.com/KUA7933Qy7 — i₿ou 𓃮(🥚) (@teamibou23) June 8, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trying to find Michael Porter Jr. in this game pic.twitter.com/WBqwq7L6yR — Real NBA Rumors (@RealNBARumors1) June 8, 2023

Aside from Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope didn't escape the unforgiving comments of fans following his performance. Similar in Game 2, he struggled making his shots and finished 0-of-3 from deep. The term “KCP and MPJ” was one of the top trending tweets on Twitter as the Denver faithful criticize the two.

KCP and MPJ after facing the Lakers and now facing the heat pic.twitter.com/hgx4PC8elw — MaguitoHd🇩🇴 (@maguitoHD) June 8, 2023

Kcp and Mpj were prime mj n pippen last round pic.twitter.com/6ufnJ2jWau — § (@hejtweeter) June 8, 2023

MPJ and KCP when they face a team not called Lakers pic.twitter.com/0Ycj5kR4p0 — MaguitoHd🇩🇴 (@maguitoHD) June 8, 2023

The good news for the Nuggets is that they still won 109-94, thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic's monster triple-double. However, if Denver wants to win the NBA title, they will really need both Porter and Caldwell-Pope to step up and keep producing consistently like they did for the most part of the NBA Playoffs.